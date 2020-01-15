Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love college sports, then you’ll want to tune in to the NESN networks this weekend.

It all starts Friday with an Ivy League women’s basketball game followed by a pair of men’s Hockey East matchups, including a clash between No. 11 Providence and New Hampshire. We previewed that game and many more in the latest episode of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Next up is our “Super Saturday,” featuring two ACC men’s basketball games and three men’s Hockey East matchups. Finally, Sunday includes three women’s college basketball games, including a meeting between Wake Forest and No. 9 NC State.

Check out the full weekend schedule for college sports on NESN networks below (all times Eastern), and find out where to catch NESNplus on your service here.

Friday, Jan. 17

5 p.m. ET — Ivy League women’s basketball: Brown at Yale (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at No. 11 Providence (NESN)

7 p.m. ET — Men’s college hockey: No. 7 Clarkson at Dartmouth (NESNplus)

Saturday, Jan. 18

12 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Syracuse at Virginia Tech (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — ACC men’s basketball: Clemson at NC State (NESNplus)

4 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: UConn at No. 12 Northeastern (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: No. 11 Providence at New Hampshire (NESN)

7 p.m. — Men’s Hockey East: Boston University at No. 5 Boston College (NESNplus)

Sunday, Jan. 19

12 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — ACC women’s basketball: Wake Forest at No. 9 NC State (NESNplus)

2 p.m. — CAA women’s basketball: William & Mary at Northeastern (NESN)

Thumbnail photo via NESN