For the first time since 2009, the Patriots will vie for a spot in the divisional round via wild card weekend when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.
There will be a lot on the line for New England, which hasn’t won a wild card game since 2006. Just ask Tedy Bruschi, who played on said squad.
Having been part of three of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl-winning teams, the linebacker-turned-ESPN analyst certainly knows what it takes to bring home the title. So, he took to Twitter the night before the all-important game to lay out his “simple keys” to victory.
“I know. Easier said than done,” he wrote Friday.
Simple keys for the Pats to get the W. Defense- Tackle
Offense – Ball security
STs – Need 1 big play (maybe 2)
I know. Easier said than done. #Patriots #Titans
— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) January 3, 2020
You can say that again.
Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images