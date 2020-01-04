Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time since 2009, the Patriots will vie for a spot in the divisional round via wild card weekend when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

There will be a lot on the line for New England, which hasn’t won a wild card game since 2006. Just ask Tedy Bruschi, who played on said squad.

Having been part of three of the Patriots’ six Super Bowl-winning teams, the linebacker-turned-ESPN analyst certainly knows what it takes to bring home the title. So, he took to Twitter the night before the all-important game to lay out his “simple keys” to victory.

Defense: tackle.

Offense: ball security.

Special Teams: need one big play (maybe two.)

“I know. Easier said than done,” he wrote Friday.

Simple keys for the Pats to get the W. Defense- Tackle

Offense – Ball security

STs – Need 1 big play (maybe 2)

You can say that again.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images