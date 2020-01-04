Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of Boston Bruins forwards are nominated for the “NHL 20” Team of the Year.

But one big name didn’t make the cut.

Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak are just two of 36 hockey players (22 forwards, eight defensemen and six goalies) nominated for the team. The list features 31 NHL players and one representative from the five major European leagues, according to EA Sports’ website.

Patrice Bergeron, however, is nowhere to be found.

The 34-year-old has battled the injury bug a bit in the last year, but that hardly negates the impressive numbers he put up both this season (17 goals, 19 assists through 33 games) and last (32 goals, 37 assists). Plus, a record nine straight Selke Award nominations certainly is a noteworthy feat as well, to say the least.

That said, both Marchand and Pastrnak more than deserve their nods. The two not only are tied for fourth-most goals scored in the 2019 calendar year, but have posted stellar numbers in the 2019-20 season on the Bruins’ tremendous top line as well, combining for 119 points in the Bruins’ first 42 games.

There are less than seven days left to vote.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images