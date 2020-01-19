Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So, who’s going to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV?

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in the 2020 AFC Championship Game. The Titans are coming off a wild-card round win over the New England Patriots and shocking upset over the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round, while the Chiefs are fresh off an insane, comeback victory over the Houston Texans.

Can Derrick Henry and the Titans shock the world for the third straight week? Or will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs take care of business at Arrowhead Stadium?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Titans vs. Chiefs:

When: Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images