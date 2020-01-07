There seems to be a consensus landing spot for Tom Brady should the legendary quarterback leave the Patriots.

Sure, we’ve heard one talking head suggest Brady should take his talents to Indianapolis, but the bulk of the chatter related to the 42-year-old’s next chapter seems to be fixated on Los Angeles. After all, playing closer to home could appeal to the Bay Area native.

We’ve heard the likes of Skip Bayless and Peter King toy with the idea of Brady heading west in the offseason, and you now can add Tony Gonzalez to the list of pundits who aren’t ruling out the six-time Super Bowl champion superseding Philip Rivers as the Chargers starting quarterback.

“If he wants that fresh start — he put his house up on the market — could you imagine him coming to LA? I’m just looking at all his options. Coming to play for the Chargers,” Gonzalez said. “They got receivers, they got tight ends. Coming to Tinseltown, kind of like LeBron James. They all want to come to LA. That would be something I could see Tom doing. Legacy. …You want to play for the Los Angeles Chargers? Play for the Los Angeles Chargers. Why not? I’m telling you, I could see that happening. That would be the only place if I were him.”

.@TonyGonzalez88 names which team Tom Brady may end up with next year "Could you imagine him coming to LA? Coming to play for the Chargers. They got receivers, they got tight ends. Coming to tinseltown. Kinda like LeBron James… That would be something I could see Tom doing." pic.twitter.com/4HRuxlXDiF — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 6, 2020

Brady donning a powder-blue Bolts jersey surely would be a tough visual for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, whose “hope and prayer” is for the veteran signal-caller to either return to New England or call it a career. As for Bill Belichick’s stock in Brady? Well, that remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images