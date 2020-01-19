If you love conspiracy theories about Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, then UFC 246 was a goldmine for you.

Brady was spotted at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for the UFC 246 match between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. McGregor wound up earning a first-round TKO victory, but that’s neither here nor there.

What’s important is that cameras caught Brady chatting with Raiders owner Mark Davis and former Oakland fullback Marcel Reece. Unsurprisingly, Twitter went crazy.

Take a look:

Dana White was asked about Brady and the Raiders after UFC 246, and the ever-transparent UFC president certainly didn’t do much to ease the fears of Patriots fans.

The next few months should be a blast.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images