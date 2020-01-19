Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you love conspiracy theories about Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, then UFC 246 was a goldmine for you.

Brady was spotted at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for the UFC 246 match between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. McGregor wound up earning a first-round TKO victory, but that’s neither here nor there.

What’s important is that cameras caught Brady chatting with Raiders owner Mark Davis and former Oakland fullback Marcel Reece. Unsurprisingly, Twitter went crazy.

Take a look:

Find someone that looks at you the way Mark Davis looks at Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/MTMh5ktiZv — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) January 19, 2020

Tom Brady chats with Raiders owner Mark Davis cageside at #UFC246 in Las Vegas, the new home of the #Raiders #nfl 👀 pic.twitter.com/K8LQzvWdo4 — Mark J. Rebilas (@rebilasphoto) January 19, 2020

Brady to Vegas confirmed — Tanner H (@HillsideVideos) January 19, 2020

Tom Brady and Mark Davis are both at UFC in Las Vegas. Anyone else thinking TB12 will be wearing silver and black next season? — Guy DeMarco (@GDemo) January 19, 2020

Hes gonna give brady 2 years 100 million lol — Corey (@raveofthrones) January 19, 2020

#Raiders Mark Davis and Marcel Reece spoke with Tom Brady at the UFC 246 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/QZrRQewc7r — AFL GODFATHER (@NFLMAVERICK) January 19, 2020

Davis offers him 3 years $90M guaranteed, how does Tom say no? — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) January 19, 2020

"Black looks good on you, Tom." — Bola na Lata! (@bolanalata) January 19, 2020

Tom Brady is sitting behind mark Davis at the fight. It’s a sign he will be signing with the Las Vegas raiders next year https://t.co/bHQgrpYdx8 — Kevin Rooney (@Rooney013) January 19, 2020

Tampering at its finest — Ankur (@Ankup_1994) January 19, 2020

Mark Davis and Tom Brady talking at UFC 246? Time to sit down and enjoy the rumors that will start spreading around.#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/xfAhWgT0nr — Colton (@___colton) January 19, 2020

Dana White was asked about Brady and the Raiders after UFC 246, and the ever-transparent UFC president certainly didn’t do much to ease the fears of Patriots fans.

The next few months should be a blast.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images