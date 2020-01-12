Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things don’t typically go well for the Bruins when a game goes to overtime or a shootout.

Not Saturday.

Boston beat the New York Islanders in the extra period thanks to an absolute snipe from the slot from Patrice Bergeron.

Just 40 seconds into overtime, Brad Marchand drew a tripping call, giving the B’s a 4-on-3 power play — and it took them less than a minute to cash in. Torey Krug carried the puck along the left wing, then fed Bergeron with a pass. Bergeron had enough time to wind up a wrister, zipping it past Semyon Varlamov to give the B’s the victory.

Patrice Bergeron in the slot? It's dangerous and in this case, it's an @EASPORTSNHL OT winner. pic.twitter.com/FX8wS1cA1o — NHL (@NHL) January 12, 2020

It was Bergeron’s 19th tally of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images