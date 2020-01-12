Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tennessee Titans aren’t done taking shots at the New England Patriots.

You’ll remember following their win over the Pats during the wild-card round, Titans players (and Mike Vrabel) in their postgame remarks kept referring to the Patriots as “hyenas” in an apparent shot at quarterback Tom Brady’s pregame hype video.

Well, now the Titans are taking on the Baltimore Ravens during the divisional round. And during the game, the team’s official Twitter account made a clear “hyenas” joke.

Yeah, who would’ve thought “hyena” would be the buzzword of the postseason. Not us.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images