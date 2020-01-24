Believe it or not, Tom Brady’s best Super Bowl wasn’t the GOAT.

That’s according to FOX NFL analyst Michael Vick, who ranked the New England Patriots quarterback’s performance in Super Bow LI at No. 6 on his list of the top-seven Super Bowl performances by a quarterback. Brady set Super Bowl records for passing attempts, completions and passing yards, leading the Patriots’ incredible comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

“Here’s what Tom did in the winning effort: He went 43 for 62, that’s a lot of passes, 466 passing yards, two TDs and an interception that went to the house by the way,” Vick said Friday. “He was the Super Bowl MVP. He led the largest comeback in Super Bowl history, as the Patriots trailed the Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter. He set a Super record with 43 completions. This was the first overtime win in Super Bowl history, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. It wasn’t a good day for Atlanta Falcons fans.”

Brady claimed his record fourth Super Bowl MVP award on that stellar performance.

Although his Super Bowl LI performance didn’t sit higher on Vick’s list, the fact he won the big game three times prior, and twice more after, will ease whatever sting he (probably doesn’t) feels over the rankings.

