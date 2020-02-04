Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston University Terriers begin their defense of their Beanpot title Tuesday night when they take on the Boston College Eagles.

BU defeated Harvard last year with an overtime thriller to capture its first championship as a varsity club, while BC is looking to hoist the trophy for the first time since 2018.

Here’s a preview for BC vs. BU:

Boston College (14-10-3) vs. Boston University (18-6-3), 8 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESNplus

BEANPOT RECORDS

Boston College: 39-38-2 record with eight championships.

Boston University: 16-54-5 record with two championships.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

BU has not defeated BC in the Beanpot tournament since the 2008 semifinal. The Terriers haven’t had great success against their rival. But the defending champs certainly won’t go away quietly.

2010 Consolation: BC 1, BU 1

2011 Semifinal: BC 2, BU 1

2014 Semifinal: BC 1, BU 1

2017 Semifinal: BC 3, BU 2

2018 Final: BC 4, BU 3 (OT)

2019-20 SEASON

The Eagles have won two of their last three games heading into Tuesday’s game, including an 8-3 win over Holy Cross. They’ve suffered losses against BU and Harvard already this season while in the middle of a six-game skid that began Nov. 30 and ended Jan. 17.

The Terriers own the season series with the Eagles, 2-1. The women potted 10 goals in those three games against BC. BU has won its last two of three, with the lone loss coming against the Northeastern Huskies.

KEY PLAYERS

Sammy Davis, Terriers forward

Davis has picked up right where she left off last year as she leads BU with 12 goals, 18 assists and 30 points. The redshirt senior, who missed the entire 2017-18 season with a hip injury, potted the game-winning goal for the Terriers in last year’s Beanpot final, earning her the MVP.

Hannah Bilka, Eagles forward

Bilka is one of two players who boast team-high 32 points for BC. The freshman also has three game-winning goals and amassed two points against BU earlier this season. She hasn’t found the back of the net since Jan. 17, but there’s no better way to get back in the goal column than in the Beanpot against your rival.

PREDICTION

BU wins 3-2.

Thumbnail photo via NESN