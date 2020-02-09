The Patriots reportedly are willing to go the extra financial mile in order to keep Tom Brady in New England, but dollar signs don’t appear to be the quarterback’s top priority.

Sure, a contract worth $30 million annually probably would appeal Brady, but he reportedly wants a strong supporting cast first and foremost. The Patriots’ offense was mediocre at best over the course of the second half of the season, and the case can be made the unit should shoulder the bulk of the blame for the team’s early playoff exit.

Quite a bit of work needs to be done in order to improve this group, which currently features little star power outside of Julian Edelman. While it’s uncommon for New England to splurge on one player, Nate Burleson isn’t counting out the franchise making a push for one of the game’s top offensive weapons this offseason.

“Bill Belichick, he once referred to (A.J.) Green as ‘probably the best wide receiver in the league,'” Burleson said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” Evidence suggests that the Patriots are looking for a prime target that Tom Brady can throw to, so a trip to Foxboro isn’t out of the cards.”

Green, who missed the entire 2019 season due to an ankle injury, is expected to be one of the more coveted players in free agency this offseason. Many thought the Cincinnati Bengals would look to trade the seven-time Pro Bowl selection this past fall to avoid losing him for nothing, and the Patriots reportedly were one of the teams interested in making a deal. Green, of course, would provide a serious boost to New England’s receiving corps and could serve as motivation for Brady to stick around.

The Patriots’ offensive needs go beyond a top receiving option, though. New England is in dire need of a tight end and could use some offensive line help as well.

