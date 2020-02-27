BOSTON — Bruins fans will get their first glimpse at Ondrej Kase in game action Thursday night when Boston hosts the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.
Kase, who was acquired by the Bruins on Friday in a trade that sent David Backes, Axel Andersson and a first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks, will make his debut on David Krejci’s right wing on the second line. This will be Kase’s first NHL game since sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 7.
Nick Ritchie, who played with Kase before when they were teammates in Anaheim, will join the 24-year-old of the second line. He’ll swap places with Jake DeBrusk, who now will play on Charlie Coyle’s left side on the third line. Karson Kuhlman will sit as a result.
“It’s actually pretty nice for me,” Kase said Thursday, via BostonBruins.com. “I know how (Ritchie) plays, he knows how I play. I think it helps…he’s a very strong guy. He can win so many battles and play the body. It’s a help to me…I can’t wait for the game tonight. Hopefully I make it a good nap and be ready for it.”
Jaroslav Halak will serve as Boston’s netminder, while Ben Bishop will do the same for Dallas.
Here are the projected lines for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (39-13-12)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Ondrej Kase
Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Anders Bjork
Sean Kuraly-Par Lindholm-Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
Jaroslav Halak
DALLAS STARS (37-20-6)
Jamie Benn-Tyler Seguin-Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark-Joe Pavelski-Alexander Radulov
Andrew Cogliano-Radek Faksa-Blake Comeau
Roope Hintz-Jason Dickinson-Denis Gurianov
Esa Lindell-John Klingberg
Jamie Oleksiak-Miro Heiskanen
Andrej Sekera-Roman Polak
Ben Bishop
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images