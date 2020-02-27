Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Bruins fans will get their first glimpse at Ondrej Kase in game action Thursday night when Boston hosts the Dallas Stars at TD Garden.

Kase, who was acquired by the Bruins on Friday in a trade that sent David Backes, Axel Andersson and a first-round pick to the Anaheim Ducks, will make his debut on David Krejci’s right wing on the second line. This will be Kase’s first NHL game since sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 7.

Nick Ritchie, who played with Kase before when they were teammates in Anaheim, will join the 24-year-old of the second line. He’ll swap places with Jake DeBrusk, who now will play on Charlie Coyle’s left side on the third line. Karson Kuhlman will sit as a result.

“It’s actually pretty nice for me,” Kase said Thursday, via BostonBruins.com. “I know how (Ritchie) plays, he knows how I play. I think it helps…he’s a very strong guy. He can win so many battles and play the body. It’s a help to me…I can’t wait for the game tonight. Hopefully I make it a good nap and be ready for it.”

Jaroslav Halak will serve as Boston’s netminder, while Ben Bishop will do the same for Dallas.

Here are the projected lines for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (39-13-12)

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie-David Krejci-Ondrej Kase

Jake DeBrusk-Charlie Coyle-Anders Bjork

Sean Kuraly-Par Lindholm-Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Jaroslav Halak

DALLAS STARS (37-20-6)

Jamie Benn-Tyler Seguin-Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark-Joe Pavelski-Alexander Radulov

Andrew Cogliano-Radek Faksa-Blake Comeau

Roope Hintz-Jason Dickinson-Denis Gurianov

Esa Lindell-John Klingberg

Jamie Oleksiak-Miro Heiskanen

Andrej Sekera-Roman Polak

Ben Bishop

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images