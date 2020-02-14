The Boston Bruins have been on a tear lately, but things haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows for Boston this winter — especially prior to the NHL All-Star break.

Boston lost eight of nine games in mid-December, finding a bit of momentum prior to the Christmas break before skidding once again in early January. But the B’s eventually regrouped, winning six of their seven games since the break and eight of their last 10.

So, what changed?

“Certainly lacked 60 minutes, got into funks where it took us longer to get out than a good team should,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said Thursday, via the team. “Realistically, with what we’ve accomplished in the room, what we have in the room personnel-wise in terms of guys that have been through it, I thought that there were stretches where we were inconsistent for too long. Not getting back to our game quick enough.

“Other than than, probably just finding chemistry I think. And part of that is on me, obviously, moving people around. But again, that goes back to consistency. I don’t like to sit there and watch it any longer than I have to in terms of not getting back to our game, so I think that’s why guys get moved around. That was the biggest challenge before. Now I think we’re much better, we’re a lot closer to 60 minutes for the last — I want to say from the Pittsburgh (Penguins) game at home (on Jan. 16) on. I really like where we’re at.”

You can check out his full comments below:

#NHLBruins coach Bruce Cassidy talks Kevan Miller, the B's recent string of success, and Connor Clifton: pic.twitter.com/9zYHWBgjtS — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 13, 2020

The Bruins get back in action Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Red Wings.

