It’s been a while since Bruins fans have seen Connor Clifton in game action. But he may soon be getting closer to a return.

The Boston defenseman has been sidelined with an upper-body injury he suffered Dec. 29 against the Buffalo Sabres. Clifton has been practicing with the B’s, but has yet to be cleared to play.

General manager Don Sweeney on Sunday announced the team will have the 24-year-old report to the Providence Bruins on an LTI conditioning loan. The purpose of said loan is to determine whether a player is ready for game action and is “fit to play.”

Here is full rule, according to the NHL’s CBA:

13.9 Bona Fide Long-Term Injury/Illness Exception Conditioning Loan. A Player who is on the Bona Fide Long-Term Injury/Illness Exception as set forth in Article 50 may, with his consent, during the term of such Bona Fide Long-Term Injury/Illness Exception (but in no event during the first fourteen (14) calendar days and six (6) NHL Games), be Loaned on a Conditioning Loan (the “Bona Fide Long-Term Injury/Illness Exception Conditioning Loan”) for a period not to exceed up to the longer of six (6) days and three (3) games, solely for the purpose of determining whether the Player is fit to play.

This of course could mean the Bruins are one step closer to getting their blueliner back.

Clifton has played in 30 games for Boston this season and has two goals.

