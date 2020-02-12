Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Inter is looking to strike a decisive blow early in its battle with Napoli.

The teams will face off Wednesday at San Siro in the first leg of their Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) semifinal series. Inter, the first-place team in the Serie A standings, is unbeaten in its last 10 games in all competitions and is determined to reach the Coppa Italia final for the first time since 2011. Napoli, the 11th-placed team in Italy’s first division, won the Coppa Italia in 2014 but exited in the semifinals in 2015 and 2017.

Napoli will host Inter on March 5 at Stadio San Paolo in the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg.

No broadcaster will air Inter versus Napoli in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

