We imagine Kendrick Perkins was feeling a bit queasy Monday afternoon.

It was announced Monday Irving has become the newest member of the National Basketball Players Association executive committee, replacing Pau Gasol as vice president. The news prompted an unsurprising reaction from Perkins, who last week noted he “wants to throw up” any time he thinks of Irving. Perkins, a former Celtic, remains bitter about how Irving’s tenure in Boston played out.

“What? Who? I’m so glad I’m retired. I’m so glad I’m out (of) the league. That’s all I gotta say, ’cause I’ll tell ya, that’s the blind leading the blind. I’m glad I’m gone,” Perkins said on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Much like he did with Kevin Durant, it might be time for Perkins to move on from his beef with Irving.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images