Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Liverpool is poised to venture deeper into record-setting territory.

Liverpool will host Southampton on Saturday at Anfield in a Premier League Round 25 game. The Reds enter the contest with 70 points and a 19-point lead atop the Premier League standings, while Southampton is in ninth place with 31 points.

No Premier League team has ever amassed 70 points from their first 24 games, and Liverpool also has broken new ground by becoming the first team in Europe’s “big five” leagues to win 23 of their first 24 league games.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool versus Southampton.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images