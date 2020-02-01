Liverpool moved 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings with a 4-0 win over Southampton on Saturday at Anfield.
After an opening half that saw the visitors largely keep the Reds at arm’s length and produce a series of good chances themselves, the hosts edged ahead two minutes into the second half courtesy of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s low finish.
Brilliant strike from Oxlade-Chamberlain! 👏
Liverpool doing what they do best 🔴 pic.twitter.com/BsDZ6lADdJ
Roberto Firmino, who teed up the first goal, then created a second for Jordan Henderson, the captain sweetly side-footing in, and Mohamed Salah rounded off the scoring with a cute dink from the skipper’s assist and a 90th-minute conversion at close range.
JORDAN HENDERSON 🙌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/BdF8i1IVOk
That pass from Henderson! 🎯
That finish from Salah! 👌 pic.twitter.com/D0SH9VG6Ab
Jurgen Klopp’s team therefore matched the second-longest unbeaten run in English top-flight history – 42 games – and equaled a Premier League record with their 20th consecutive home victory in the competition.
