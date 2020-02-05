Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Mookie Betts rumors are not quieting down at all, it seems.

In fact, they’re getting louder, if anything.

It’s been reported for days now that the Boston Red Sox were engaged in trade discussions with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers about the star outfielder.

The Athletic’s MLB Insider, Ken Rosenthal, seemed pretty confident Monday that a decision on Betts could be coming down soon. And on Tuesday evening, both The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman indicated things were heating up.

Mookie Betts talks are heating up again. Thought likely to happen soon. Dodgers still seen as favorite, tho Padres haven’t been completely out of touch. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 5, 2020

Like @JonHeyman, hearing that Mookie Betts talks have heated up. Red Sox are in advanced conversations with the Dodgers. A deal tonight is possible, per major league sources. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 5, 2020

And according to Speier and Rosenthal, David Price still is part of the trade discussions.

Re: Betts trade — It would send Betts and Price to the Dodgers, pending review of medicals, per sources. Medicals are currently being exchanged. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 5, 2020

Both Mookie Betts and David Price would head to Los Angeles if #RedSox and #Dodgers complete their blockbuster, a source tells The Athletic. Alex Verdugo would be centerpiece for Boston. Deal could be in place tonight, per @alexspeier. Would require completion of medical reviews. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

Presumably, the reason the Dodgers could be a more enticing trade partner for the Red Sox is the fact that they have more payroll space they’re willing to use. The Padres reportedly want Boston to take on some of the Wil Meyers contract in a Betts trade, which likely wouldn’t allow the Red Sox to get under the CBT threshold.

In short, the Padres could offer better prospects, but the Dodgers also could send back some high-end talent and make the deal more cost-effective for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images