The Mookie Betts rumors are not quieting down at all, it seems.

In fact, they’re getting louder, if anything.

It’s been reported for days now that the Boston Red Sox were engaged in trade discussions with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers about the star outfielder.

The Athletic’s MLB Insider, Ken Rosenthal, seemed pretty confident Monday that a decision on Betts could be coming down soon. And on Tuesday evening, both The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MLB Network’s Jon Heyman indicated things were heating up.

And according to Speier and Rosenthal, David Price still is part of the trade discussions.

Presumably, the reason the Dodgers could be a more enticing trade partner for the Red Sox is the fact that they have more payroll space they’re willing to use. The Padres reportedly want Boston to take on some of the Wil Meyers contract in a Betts trade, which likely wouldn’t allow the Red Sox to get under the CBT threshold.

In short, the Padres could offer better prospects, but the Dodgers also could send back some high-end talent and make the deal more cost-effective for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images