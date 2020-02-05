Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Clint Capela may not be on the table for the Boston Celtics after all.

A three-team trade between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets seems to be in the works, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The trade would include sending Capela to the Hawks and Robert Covington to the Rockets, while former Boston Celtic Evan Turner could land with the T-Wolves.

A potential fourth team could be included, as well.

The Celtics were reportedly in trade discussions for Capela prior to Tuesday night’s development.

The NBA trade deadline ends on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images