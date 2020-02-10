Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN will deliver coverage of 14 Boston Red Sox Spring Training games this year, presented by John Deere.

In addition, NESN’s daily live 30-minute show, Red Sox from Fort Myers, returns Monday to provide regular updates in the 11 days leading into the game coverage.

Tom Caron will lead daily coverage for Red Sox from Fort Myers until the Spring Training game schedule commences. Jahmai Webster and Adam Pellerin will split news hosting duties until the games begin. Dave O’Brien, Mike Monaco and Tom Caron will handle play-by-play, with Jerry Remy, Dennis Eckersley and Steve Lyons divvying up color analyst responsibilities. Guerin Austin will be sideline reporter for all games.

Coming out of the 2019 season, NESN garnered a Red Sox household rating of 5.25 in the Boston DMA, the fifth highest local rating in MLB. For news and live updates from Spring Training, follow @NESN on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

NESN’s 2020 Boston Red Sox Spring Training Game Coverage presented by John Deere: Friday, Feb. 21 — Northeastern University, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 — Tampa Bay Rays, 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 — at Baltimore Orioles, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 — New York Yankees, 1 p.m. (NESN+) Sunday, March 1 — Atlanta Braves, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7 — Toronto Blue Jays, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8 — Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m. Monday, March 9 — at Atlanta Braves, 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 — at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14 — at Houston Astros, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15 — at St. Louis Cardinals, 1 p.m. Friday, March 20 — at Baltimore Orioles, 6 p.m. Saturday, March 21 — Baltimore Orioles, 6 p.m. Sunday, March 22 — Minnesota Twins, 1 p.m. Red Sox from Fort Myers Schedule: Monday, February 10 — 6:30 p.m. prior to Beanpot pre-game coverage Tuesday, February 11 — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 12 — 6:30 p.m. prior to Boston College Men’s Basketball (vs. Miami) Thursday, February 13 — 6:30 p.m. prior to Northeastern Men’s Basketball (vs. UNC-Wilmington) Friday, February 14 — 6:30 p.m. prior to Harvard Men’s Hockey (vs. Yale) Saturday, February 15 — 7 p.m. prior to UConn Men’s Hockey (vs. Maine) Sunday, February 16 — 7 p.m. Monday, February 17 — 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18 — 6:30 p.m. prior to UMass Men’s Basketball (vs. St. Louis) Wednesday, February 19 — 6:30 p.m. prior to Bruins My Story ft. Brad Marchand premiere Thursday, February 20 — 6:30 p.m. prior to Northeastern Men’s Hockey (vs. Boston College)

Thumbnail photo via Andrew Weber/USA TODAY Sports Images