Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say Alex Verdugo had himself a great Thursday morning.

Verdugo, who was acquired by Boston in the blockbuster deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, gushed over David Ortiz during his first media availability as a member of the Red Sox. The 23-year-old thought he might cry upon meeting Big Papi, and noted he was going to give the legendary slugger “the biggest hug.”

The talented young outfielder certainly lived up to his world, as he looked like a little kid as he raced to embrace Ortiz, who arrived to Fort Meyers, Fla. on Thursday.

Verdugo would be wise to pick Ortiz’s brain as he tries to make his first season in Boston a great one.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports Images