Super Bowl LIV is over, and bettors already are looking ahead to next year’s odds. And, naturally, some of 2019’s top teams are among the favorites to win next year’s big game.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who walked away with a 31-20 win in Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami, currently have the best odds to win Super Bowl LV at +600, according to Odds Shark. The San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Chiefs in the big game, and the Baltimore Ravens are tied for second at +800.
The New Orleans Saints are in third place at +1000 with the New England Patriots close behind in fourth at +1100.
Team with the worst odds of winning include the Washington Redskins (+15000), the Miami Dolphins (+12500), the Arizona Cardinals (+8000) and the New York Jets (+7500).
Here’s how all 32 teams stack up:
SB 55 opening odds (Bovada):
KC +600
BAL/SF +800
NO +1000
NE +1100
LAC/GB +1600
DAL +1800
PIT +2200
ATL/CHI/LAR/SEA +2500
PHI +2800
MIN/TEN +3000
IND/CLE +3300
LVR/HOU +3500
BUF +4000
DEN/JAX/TB +5000
CIN +5500
CAR/NYG +6600
DET +7000
NYJ +7500
ARI +8000
MIA +12500
WAS +15000
Super Bowl LV is slated for Feb. 7, 2021.
