On to the next one.

Super Bowl LIV is over, and bettors already are looking ahead to next year’s odds. And, naturally, some of 2019’s top teams are among the favorites to win next year’s big game.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who walked away with a 31-20 win in Super Bowl LIV Sunday in Miami, currently have the best odds to win Super Bowl LV at +600, according to Odds Shark. The San Francisco 49ers, who lost to the Chiefs in the big game, and the Baltimore Ravens are tied for second at +800.

The New Orleans Saints are in third place at +1000 with the New England Patriots close behind in fourth at +1100.

Team with the worst odds of winning include the Washington Redskins (+15000), the Miami Dolphins (+12500), the Arizona Cardinals (+8000) and the New York Jets (+7500).

Here’s how all 32 teams stack up:

SB 55 opening odds (Bovada): KC +600

BAL/SF +800

NO +1000

NE +1100

LAC/GB +1600

DAL +1800

PIT +2200

ATL/CHI/LAR/SEA +2500

PHI +2800

MIN/TEN +3000

IND/CLE +3300

LVR/HOU +3500

BUF +4000

DEN/JAX/TB +5000

CIN +5500

CAR/NYG +6600

DET +7000

NYJ +7500

ARI +8000

MIA +12500

WAS +15000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 3, 2020

Super Bowl LV is slated for Feb. 7, 2021.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images