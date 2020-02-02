Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Super Bowl Sunday couldn’t reach noon without a slew of breaking news regarding Tom Brady.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport provided new context on Brady’s potential free agency sweepstakes. Most notably, Rapoport reported the New England Patriots would be willing to pay at least $30 million to retain their franchise quarterback, but that they also have a contingency plan.

The Chargers reportedly are among those expected to pursue Brady if he hits the open market. In addition to offering money and talent, the Chargers also could meet a request unique to Brady’s situation.

From Rapoport’s column:

“Another potential factor for Brady is his TB12 workout facility. Brady wants to continue the routine that has kept him upright and agile throughout the years, and a new team being willing to incorporate TB12 into their footprint would help. The Chargers — who will share a stadium with the Rams — would have that capability.”

Reminder: Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18.

As for the debate surrounding the 42-year-old’s cryptic photo, that mystery reportedly will be solved during Super Bowl LIV.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images