On the list of things not to do before playing in the Super Bowl, guaranteeing a victory probably is near the top.

Alas, that apparently did not stop Tyreek Hill and other members of the Kansas City Chiefs. But hey, these kind of things happen when the New England Patriots aren’t playing in the Big Game.

Check out these tweets from Adam Schefter:

Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill on Thursday on why Andy Reid is a great head coach: “He helped me become a soon-to-be Super-Bowl champion.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020

Chiefs secondary coach Dave Merritt, who won two Super Bowl rings with the Giants, showed his players his two “babies” and told them he now is pregnant and expecting a third, with rubies and diamonds. Chiefs DBs liked it so much they said they also are expecting their own babies. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020

Obviously, none of this rises to the level of a Joe Namath-style guarantee. Still, it’s the kind of arrogance that come back to haunt players playing in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will kick off Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images