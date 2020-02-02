On the list of things not to do before playing in the Super Bowl, guaranteeing a victory probably is near the top.

Alas, that apparently did not stop Tyreek Hill and other members of the Kansas City Chiefs. But hey, these kind of things happen when the New England Patriots aren’t playing in the Big Game.

Check out these tweets from Adam Schefter:

Obviously, none of this rises to the level of a Joe Namath-style guarantee. Still, it’s the kind of arrogance that come back to haunt players playing in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will kick off Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

