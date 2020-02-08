Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James’ windmill dunk in Thursday’s loss to the Houston Rockets was, in a word, impressive.

While it led to a pretty iconic photo, it was more than just the feat itself that was stunning.

In a well-executed move by the Los Angeles Lakers social media team, they put James’ dunk side-by-side with a video of Kobe Bryant performing the same dunk in the same arena nearly two decades earlier.

The resulting video is pretty incredible.

Same arena. Same basket. Same dunk. 19 years apart. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/fj7HRmqv3c — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 8, 2020

Wow.

It’s unclear if that’s what James had in mind when he made the move, but he did react to the video on Twitter.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images