The was a brief moment early in the 2019 season when the Chiefs might have thought they’d lost Patrick Mahomes for the remainder of the campaign.

Mahomes sustained a pretty nasty-looking knee injury in Kansas City’s Week 7 win over the Denver Broncos. Luckily for the star signal-caller and his team, crisis was averted, and Mahomes returned back under center in Week 10. Mahomes never looked back from there, as the Chiefs went 9-1 the rest of the way, including a Super Bowl LIV win Sunday night.

The 24-year-old on Monday reflected on his knee injury and other low points, which surely made Kansas City’s win victory over the San Francisco 49ers all the more sweeter. Tom Brady co-signed the message Mahomes delivered in the Instagram post and also congratulated the Chiefs QB on his first Lombardi Trophy.

“Always! Congrats,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

There’s a chance Brady will be on hand to watch the Chiefs raise their Super Bowl LIV banner in September, should the six-time Super Bowl champion return to the Patriots. Kansas City is among New England’s slate of away opponents for next season, and a battle of AFC powerhouses with history would be a great way to kick off the 2020 campaign.

