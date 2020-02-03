Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sunday night was a tough one for Wes Welker.

A receivers coach for the 49ers, Welker had a front-row seat to San Francisco’s choke job in Super Bowl LIV. But that defeat paled in comparison to the loss the 38-year-old took on social media.

You see, Welker doesn’t have some fancy-schmancy Instagram account like most similarly famous people do. No, he has a private, in-disguise account that, as of Monday morning, barely had 100 followers.

But that soon could change, thanks to Tom Brady. Welker’s former New England Patriots teammate tagged Welker’s account in a post from the Big Game.

Take a look:

I'm here for Tom Brady casually @-ing Wes Welker's finsta pic.twitter.com/XJFo5N51c1 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 3, 2020

Not cool, Tom. Not cool.

So, what does the future hold for Mike Smith? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images