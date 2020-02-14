Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Love was in the air in the Brady household Friday.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen both took to their respective Instagram pages to deliver Valentine’s Day messages to one another. While the football world seemingly has hyper analyzed every single social media post by Brady over the past month-plus, there were no cryptic messages or underlying themes to be dissected in these posts.

Speaking of love, it surely would fill Robert Kraft’s heart if Brady elects to return to New England. The Patriots owner a few weeks back noted the franchise plans to keep the six-time Super Bowl champion in the fold, and he doubled down on that stance over the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images