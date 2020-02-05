Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s further proof Tom Brady had a blast hobnobbing with his fellow NFL legends.

Video FOX Sports shared Wednesday via Twitter shows the New England Patriots quarterback sharing a lengthy embrace with Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis and an apparent light-hearted quip with San Francisco 49ers hero Joe Montana prior to Super Bowl LIV. The FOX Sports videos offer the closest look at Brady’s interactions with other members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, which the league recognized Sunday in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium minutes before Super Bowl LIV kicked off.

Be sure to note the cameo Patriots head coach Bill Belichick makes in the Brady-Lewis video.

We can’t hear what Brady and Montana discuss, but it probably was funny.

Just a couple of 🐐's@JoeMontana and @TomBrady shared a pregame moment on the field during the NFL 100 celebration. pic.twitter.com/xD5aEYKFZx — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 5, 2020

These NFL legends genuinely seemed to be excited to be in each others’ company, judging by this longer sideline video.

Get an exclusive on-field look at Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, Peyton Manning and others after being announced as the NFL 100 all-time team on the field at Super Bowl LIV. pic.twitter.com/zqhYcEWWOD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 4, 2020

Brady told Westwood One Radio’s Jim Gray on Monday in an interview meeting Montana and other legendary QBs was “one of the coolest moments I have ever experienced.”

It sure looks that way.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images