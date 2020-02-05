Here’s further proof Tom Brady had a blast hobnobbing with his fellow NFL legends.

Video FOX Sports shared Wednesday via Twitter shows the New England Patriots quarterback sharing a lengthy embrace with Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis and an apparent light-hearted quip with San Francisco 49ers hero Joe Montana prior to Super Bowl LIV. The FOX Sports videos offer the closest look at Brady’s interactions with other members of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, which the league recognized Sunday in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium minutes before Super Bowl LIV kicked off.

Be sure to note the cameo Patriots head coach Bill Belichick makes in the Brady-Lewis video.

We can’t hear what Brady and Montana discuss, but it probably was funny.

These NFL legends genuinely seemed to be excited to be in each others’ company, judging by this longer sideline video.

Brady told Westwood One Radio’s Jim Gray on Monday in an interview meeting Montana and other legendary QBs was “one of the coolest moments I have ever experienced.”

It sure looks that way.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images