So, like, where will Tom Brady play next season? The 42-year-old quarterback was asked that very question Wednesday during a question-and-answer session on Instagram.

His “answer” didn’t offer much clarity, however.

Brady prompted his followers to ask him questions about his diet, workout regimen and, in general, all things TB12. The result was particularly awkward series of videos on Brady’s Instagram story.

Predictably, Brady shared a question about his future. But rather than answering, the star quarterback just stared and shook his head.

Take a look:

Tom Brady during an Instagram Q&A … Funny guy!! pic.twitter.com/o6dofIEnHW — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) February 5, 2020

That’s almost as lame as Brady’s Super Bowl commercial.

Reminder: Brady is set to become a free agent March 18.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images