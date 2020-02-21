Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz wanted to make one thing very clear to Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo, who was acquired by the Boston Red Sox in the Mookie Betts blockbuster, finally had the opportunity to meet his childhood idol Thursday, and just as he said he would, he gave Ortiz a big ol’ hug as the legendary slugger arrived to Fort Myers, Fla. After exchanging pleasantries, Big Papi enlisted a vote of confidence in the 23-year-old.

“Remember, you are very important to this organization,” Ortiz said, as seen in a video shared by the Red Sox. “We want you here for a long time, OK?

“Anything you got, ay, I’m open ears with you, baby,” Verdugo replied. “I watched you growing up. You were my favorite player.”

"If I see David Ortiz here, I'm giving him the biggest hug." Dugie speaking it into existence. pic.twitter.com/rGRVSDcpYf — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 20, 2020

We have a feeling Verdugo will learn quite a bit from Ortiz as his Red Sox tenure unfolds.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images