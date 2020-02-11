Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 42nd Women’s Beanpot is set as the Northeastern University Huskies will try to take down the defending champion Boston University Terriers on Tuesday night at Walter Brown Arena.

Northeastern defeated the Harvard Crimson 3-1 in the semifinal, while the Terriers beat the BC Eagles in an overtime thriller.

BU won its first Beanpot championship as a varsity club in 2019, while the Huskies look for their first since 2013.

Here’s a preview for NU vs. BU:

Northeastern (25-3-1) vs. Boston University (20-6-3)

How to watch: NESNPlus

BEANPOT RECORDS

Boston University: 17-54-5 record with two championships.

Northeastern University: 49-20-5 with 16 championships.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY

Northeastern has won three of its last five Beanpot meetings against BU, including the 2012 final which the Huskies won in overtime. The Terriers defeated NU last year to punch its ticket to the final.

2012 Final: Northeastern 4, BU 3 (OT)

2013 Semifinal: Northeastern 4, BU 1

2015 Consolation: BU 3, Northeastern 1

2016 Semifinal: Northeastern 3, BU 2

2019 Semifinal: BU 2, Northeastern 1 (shootout)

2019-20 SEASON

The Terriers have won three straight coming into Tuesday’s game. BU, however, is 0-3-0 against the Huskies this season, losing 2-1. 2-0 and 2-1. But the Terriers have been finding the back of the net of late, potting 13 goals during their recent three-game stretch.

Northeastern extended its win streak to 10 games and has been playing some of its best hockey during that stretch. The Huskies have scored at least four goals in five of those 10 contests, including lighting the lamp 10 times against Vermont on Jan. 25.

KEY PLAYERS

Aerin Frankel, Huskies goalie

Frankel was solid in net for NU in the semifinal, stopping 31 shots that came her way. She’ll be tasked with a tough offensive team in BU, who has been finding the back of the net at least four times in its last three games. Frankel has not lost a game since Jan. 5 against Wisconsin and enters Tuesday’s final with an eye-popping 1.06 goals-against average and .959 save percentage.

Jesse Compher, Terriers forward

Compher potted two goals in less than two minutes in BU’s semifinal win and has five points in her last two games. The junior also excels on the power play, where she’s lit the lamp five times.

PREDICTION

BU wins 4-3.