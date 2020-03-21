Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown really wants to reunite with Tom Brady.

The two spent 11 bumpy days together on the New England Patriots last September before the team cut the embattled wideout after allegations of sexual misconduct, including rape, emerged against him.

But with Brady now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many wonder if the two will team up once again. Of course, Brown doesn’t have the best relationship with Bucs head coach Bruce Arians, so that could end up being a road block.

However, in an interview with 102.5 The Bone in Tampa, Brown addressed the possibility of playing for the Bucs with Brady.

“I’d be really grateful if I had the opportunity to play in Tampa Bay, to play anywhere,” Brown said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously to play with Tom Brady would be an extreme honor. You know his quality of leadership. You know the want to win. Anytime you can be around a guy like that, man, it’s an extreme honor. You know you’re going to have opportunity to do something exciting.”

Brown did note his preference is to play “preferably with Tom.”

“I’m just excited for TB,” Brown said. “He’s got a great opportunity. He’s one of my close friends.”

We’ll have to wait and see if this actually comes to fruition — not only because of Brown and Arains’ relationship, but also because Brown remains under investigation by the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images