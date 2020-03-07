Changes, both by choice and not, are coming to the Boston Bruins’ lineup.
So when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at TD Garden in a clash of Eastern Conference powerhouses, there are going to be a few personnel swaps.
Brandon Carlo is going to be out with an upper-body injury after taking an elbow to the head in Thursday’s win over the Florida Panthers. As a result, John Moore will skate on the second defensive pairing with Torey Krug. With the emergence of Jeremy Lauzon, Moore often has been relegated to healthy scratch duty, playing in three games since the start of February. The last time he dressed was a win over the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 12.
With Bruce Cassidy dissatisfied with Anders Bjork’s performance against the Panthers, the young winger is going to be healthy scratched. As a result, Sean Kuraly bumps up to the third line to join Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk, while Par Lindholm enters the lineup to center Joakim Nordstrom and Chris Wagner on the fourth line.
As for Bjork, this is the continuation of a message Cassidy is trying to get through to the 23-year-old.
Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins and will be opposed by Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Lightning.
BOSTON BRUINS (43-13-12)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk
Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug–John Moore
Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon
Tuukka Rask
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (42-20-5)
Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov
Blake Coleman–Anthony Cirelli–Alex Killorn
Barclay Goodrow–Mitchell Stephens–Tyler Johnson
Patrick Maroon–Cedric Paquette–Yanni Gourde
Victor Hedman–Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev–Kevin Shattenkirk
Braydon Coburn–Zach Bogosian
Andrei Vasilevskiy
