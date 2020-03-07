Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Changes, both by choice and not, are coming to the Boston Bruins’ lineup.

So when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at TD Garden in a clash of Eastern Conference powerhouses, there are going to be a few personnel swaps.

Brandon Carlo is going to be out with an upper-body injury after taking an elbow to the head in Thursday’s win over the Florida Panthers. As a result, John Moore will skate on the second defensive pairing with Torey Krug. With the emergence of Jeremy Lauzon, Moore often has been relegated to healthy scratch duty, playing in three games since the start of February. The last time he dressed was a win over the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 12.

With Bruce Cassidy dissatisfied with Anders Bjork’s performance against the Panthers, the young winger is going to be healthy scratched. As a result, Sean Kuraly bumps up to the third line to join Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk, while Par Lindholm enters the lineup to center Joakim Nordstrom and Chris Wagner on the fourth line.

As for Bjork, this is the continuation of a message Cassidy is trying to get through to the 23-year-old.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins and will be opposed by Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Lightning.

BOSTON BRUINS (43-13-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–John Moore

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (42-20-5)

Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov

Blake Coleman–Anthony Cirelli–Alex Killorn

Barclay Goodrow–Mitchell Stephens–Tyler Johnson

Patrick Maroon–Cedric Paquette–Yanni Gourde

Victor Hedman–Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev–Kevin Shattenkirk

Braydon Coburn–Zach Bogosian

Andrei Vasilevskiy

