The Boston Bruins possess the NHL’s best record and look to be in the running for their first Presidents’ Trophy since 2014.

The Bruins’ recent results (seven wins in their last nine contests), coupled with the fact they hold a seven-point advantage over the Tampa Bay Lighting in the Atlantic Division, has prompted head coach Bruce Cassidy to start thinking with the end in mind.

Prior to the B’s 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday, Cassidy noted certain players could start to see a decrease in time on ice, or even watch a game or two from above the ice.

“The Bergys, the Zs,” Cassidy said, citing players like veterans Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara as a few who could fit that bill, per The Boston Globe’s Kevin Paul Dupont,

“And (Charlie) McAvoy’s played a lot of minutes, so maybe he needs a day off down the road,” Cassidy said.

David Krejci, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak could be among others who see a decrease in playing time, as well.

It’s all part of Cassidy’s long-term plan. And with the Bruins (41-13-12) appearing to be a legit contender for the Stanley Cup, it wouldn’t hurt for players to take extra time to rest as the regular season comes to a close.

