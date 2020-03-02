Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James continues to get better with age.

But you probably already knew that.

The Lakers forward continued to add to his impressive NBA résumé in Los Angeles’ 122-114 win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. James notched his 33rd 30-point triple-double of his career.

The 35-year-old finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, moving him into third all-time in triple-doubles. James trails only Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Scoring a triple-double is no easy task. But to do it 33 different times with at least 30 points? Now that’s impressive.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images