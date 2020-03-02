LeBron James continues to get better with age.
But you probably already knew that.
The Lakers forward continued to add to his impressive NBA résumé in Los Angeles’ 122-114 win over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. James notched his 33rd 30-point triple-double of his career.
The 35-year-old finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists, moving him into third all-time in triple-doubles. James trails only Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Scoring a triple-double is no easy task. But to do it 33 different times with at least 30 points? Now that’s impressive.
