Cam Newton is freer than at any point in his NFL career, but that doesn’t mean he’s bound for this region.

FanDuel Sportsbook set the free agent quarterback’s odds of joining the New England Patriots this offseason at +500 on Tuesday, following his release from the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots’ latest lines to sign Newton are fourth-best in the NFL, trailing just the Los Angeles Chargers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

The favorite: Miami Dolphins 🐬 pic.twitter.com/TCLM7B0sPC — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 24, 2020

When the Panthers announced last week they’d seek a trade for Newton, FanDuel Sportbook installed the Patriots among the betting favorites to acquire him in a deal. But Carolina failed to find a trade partner and ultimately released the 2015 NFL MVP after nine years with the team. Newton presumably will have more options for his future, which probably is why the Patriots’ odds of securing his services slipped from +170 to +500 in a matter of days.

Betting on Newton to take his talents to New England seems unwise as of Tuesday afternoon, as the Patriots reportedly have no immediate interest in signing him because the role of starting quarterback appears to be Jarrett Stidham’s “job to lose,” according to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran.

