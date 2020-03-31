Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anyone who’s watched Chris Sale pitch knows he does so with a near-unmatched intensity and always takes accountability for his outings.

And his rehab from Tommy John surgery should be no different.

The Boston Red Sox on Monday announced their ace had undergone successful Tommy John surgery in Los Angeles. Sale will be sidelined for roughly 14-15 months.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom revealed it will be “a while” before the southpaw can begin throwing again. But once he returns to Florida to begin the rehab process, Bloom is confident Sale will be “driven” throughout the entire thing.

“Chris will return to Florida soon to begin his rehab,” Bloom said during a conference call Monday night, per Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “It’s a long process, but we know how driven he is to do this right. We’re eager to see him again on the Fenway mound.”

We’re sure Sox fans also are eager to see the hard-throwing lefty on the mound once again. And with the 2020 Major League Baseball season currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans probably are eager just to watch some baseball, too.

