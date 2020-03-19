Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even though the world of sports is at a pause, there is a bit of good news for Boston Red Sox fans.

Chris Sale, who already battled pneumonia and an elbow flexor strain, began a throwing program in Fort Myers, Fla., according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

“This marks the beginning of an effort to see whether Sale will be able to return to the mound this year or whether he will require surgery,” Speier wrote.

The hard-throwing lefty was shut down at the beginning of March before Major League Baseball cancelled the remainder of spring training and pushed back Opening Day indefinitely. Sale avoided surgery after an MRI read by Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache revealed it wasn’t necessary at this time.

Even though it’s unclear when baseball will return, it’s certainly reassuring to know Sale is working on building his strength to be ready to take the mound for the Red Sox (hopefully) in 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images