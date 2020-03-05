Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

George Kittle may have just wanted to grab some “likes” on social media. Or, perhaps Kittle wanted to share his opinion in regards to the quarterback rumors surrounding his San Francisco 49ers.

For reasons discussed below, we’ll go with the latter.

The second team All-Pro tight end posted a photo of him celebrating with 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday, along with the caption “lets run it back 10!”

One can interpret that means Kittle does not want the 49ers to get rid Garoppolo despite the “reservations” that coach Kyle Shanahan reportedly could have.

Those reservations have gone a long way in helping spread the idea that perhaps soon-to-be free-agent quarterback Tom Brady could be one who fills in as the 49ers’ signal caller. Both Nick Wright and Skip Bayless are among the many who discussed the potential.

All we know is that free agency can’t get here soon enough.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images