The New England Patriots lost Tom Brady. But they could still pick up another star quarterback, according to Greg Jennings.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opening up the starting quarterback position for the first time since 2001. Currently, the team has 23-year-old Jarrett Stidham sitting atop the depth chart, with Brian Hoyer behind him.

There are a number of other ways the team could get creative to fill the role, though, including adding another big name to the team.

The Carolina Panthers released former No. 1 NFL draft pick Cam Newton on Tuesday, which sparked conversation about whether the quarterback could land in New England. Jennings seemed confident Friday morning on FS1’s “First Things First” that Newton will land with the Patriots.

“The New England Patriots is probably where Cam Newton will end up,” the former NFL receiver stated Friday. “Why? Because of everything that… Bill Belichick thinks about: What about other teams? What aren’t they doing? What can I do to make us better that other teams will dread? He’s always done it and he’s always out in front of the eight ball.”

“And then we always look at the New England Patriots and wonder, ‘Why are they always back in the AFC Championship game? In another Super Bowl representing the AFC?’ It’s because they’re led by someone who is a forward thinker,” Jennings continued. “… He’s like, ‘Look, this is what’s going to make us better right now, we can take advantage of it, let’s jump all over it.’ The New England Patriots is … where he’s going to end up.”

The odds of Newton joining the Patriots dramatically shifted when the quarterback was released by the Panthers. And not everyone thinks Newton in New England is even a possibility. But there are a lot of pieces for the Patriots to sort out this offseason and the team still has a way to create more cap space before the draft, in order to do so.

