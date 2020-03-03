Several teams are expected to kick the tires on Tom Brady, but which of the interested clubs are most in need of his services?

The Los Angeles Chargers could use the sixth overall pick next month to draft their next franchise quarterback as opposed to pursuing Brady. The Las Vegas Raiders very well could chug along with Derek Carr and the Tennessee Titans might view Ryan Tannehill as a better option than Brady at this stage of each quarterback’s respective career.

As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Well, their future at quarterback is uncertain, to say the least. Jameis Winston is set to enter to free agency, and even if he wasn’t, the Bucs might not be too keen on moving forward with him given his wild inconsistency. For this reason and more, ESPN believes Brady is Tampa Bay’s perfect free agency match.

“Brady wasn’t the same Brady last season as the one we have all grown used to seeing, but his 79.0 overall grade still ranked 12th at quarterback,” Ben Linsey wrote. “The big problem was the Patriots’ lack of playmakers on offense. A one-two punch of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans has to sound pretty intriguing to Brady as he considers where his career will end, as both guys were top-10 wide receivers by PFF grade during the 2019 season. The Buccaneers have the cap space to make it work, and a much-improved defense with Brady orchestrating a talented offense could have the Bucs as legitimate contenders in 2020.”

Buccaneers brass might agree with the sentiment, as Bruce Arians at the NFL Scouting Combine didn’t exactly keep his interest in Brady a secret. Furthermore, one NFL pundit has suggested Tampa Bay as one of the view places that could successfully facilitate a reunion between Brady and Antonio Brown, who reportedly have kept in touch since the wide receiver’s release from the New England Patriots back in September.

So who knows, maybe the Bucs could be a darkhorse in the TB12 sweepstakes.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images