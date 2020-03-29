Obviously, iRacing is not nearly the same as the real deal.
That said, we all should approach eNASCAR with the same unbridled enthusiasm as the iRacing flagger.
Sunday was the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125, which was the second official eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series event. But what gabbed the attention of some was how remarkably enthusiastic the animated flag waver was when switching to the green flag.
Get a load of this, as well as Roush Fenway Racing’s very good point.
if you love what you do you'll never work a day in your life
— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) March 29, 2020
Funny stuff.
Timmy Hill ended up winning the race, which was a wreck-filled run that concluded with a photo finish.
