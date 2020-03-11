To the benefit of the organization, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts has had an impactful presence in the Red Sox clubhouse this spring.

And Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke certainly appreciates it.

“Because of the confidence and probably because of the success that leads to the confidence, he’s starting to be a leader in that clubhouse,” Roenicke said, per Associated Press writer Maureen Mullen. “And he certainly is with the Latin players. He’s been a big influence on them. But I think he is on everybody. His attitude, the way he walks in everyday, for me, makes a big difference.

“When you talk to him he’s always in a good mood, he’s always smiling, and he works,” Roenicke said. “And that’s important for us as a staff to not always have to be the ones that try to talk to guys and pump them up and get them, whether it’s working hard or working the right way. If their peers do it, it’s huge.”

It’s no surprise that Bogaerts has increased his leadership role. The 27-year-old is among the longest tenured players on the team, behind only centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (who was called up earlier in 2013) and injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

And as Roenicke mentioned, Bogaerts’ ability to connect with the newer, younger and Latin players certainly will benefit the Red Sox entering the 2020 season. It’s something he seems to take pride in as well.

“I guess so because obviously we made so many changes, a lot of young guys,” Bogaerts said, per Mullen. “So, just trying to teach them to do things the right way, play the game the right way.”

And if anyone knows how to play the right way it’s Bogaerts, depicted as hit .309 with 33 homers and 117 RBIs to pair with his .975 fielding percentage in 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images