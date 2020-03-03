It seems as though everything Tom Brady does lately gets dissected for hints as to where the soon-to-be free agent will play next season.

Now, we’re at the point where speculation is stemming from things he hasn’t done and places he hasn’t been.

Last month, the Brady-to-Tennessee Titans rumors intensified after Montgomery Bell Academy students believed to have seen Brady’s wife, supermodel Giselle Bundchen, touring the prestigious Nashville prep school. As it turns out, the the power couple was being mistaken for former Titans lineman Steve Hutchinson and his wife Landon.

The rumor quickly took on a life of its own before a Tennessee-based attorney, Blair Durham, called into “The George Plaster Show” on Nashville sports talk radio to debunk it. Here’s what he had to say:

“My son goes to MBA and the Tom Brady rumors that happened that he and Gisele were touring MBA, how that happened, a sophomore kid goes down to their admissions director and asks his assistant if he can meet with them. She says, “He is currently meeting with a Hall of Famer.” Steve Hutchinson’s son, Luke, is touring MBA and is in the office, and Steve Hutchinson’s wife, Landon, is a very pretty blonde that this 10th grader mistakes for Gisele, and it’s snowballed from there.”

Hutchinson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month. Brady is a lock to be enshrined in Canton one day, but not until after he’s done playing.

Still, the rumor won’t go away, with reports that Brady and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman were FaceTiming with Titans coach Mike Vrabel during a Syracuse basketball game on Saturday.

Speculation on where the 42-year-old will play next won’t go away anytime soon, with a few weeks left until the legal tampering period begins on March 16. Brady becomes an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

