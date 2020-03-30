Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a bit easier to pass time Sunday for quarantined Patriots fans.

Countless members of the Foxboro Faithful, as well as Tom Brady, tuned in to watch FOX’s reairing of Super Bowl LI, which saw New England improbably erase a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. During the broadcast, the NFL’s official Instagram page rehashed a highlight of one of the game’s best plays: Julian Edelman’s ridiculous fourth-quarter grab which helped set up the game-tying score.

One of the commenters on the post was none other than David Tyree, who gave Edelman proper praise for his clutch catch.

“Can’t lie…this catch was crazzzyyy!! Legendary @edelman11 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” Tyree wrote.

How fitting.

Tyree, of course, will be forever etched in NFL lore for “the helmet catch.” Tyree’s preposterous snag 12 years ago helped guide the New York Giants to a go-ahead score in Super Bowl XLII, which ultimately spoiled the Patriots’ bid for a perfect 2007 season.

It’s safe to say Tyree’s heroics are a memory Patriots fans still are trying their damndest to forget.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images