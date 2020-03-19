Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After four Brooklyn Nets tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles Lakers, who’d played them most recently, decided to get tested as well.

According to the Athletic’s Shams Charania, two of those Lakers’ tests came back positive.

Now, the team may test some of the remaining players who weren’t tested Wednesday.

The Lakers are the third team Thursday to report members of their organization have contracted the coronavirus, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. They’re the sixth team overall, behind the Nets and Kevin Durant, the Detroit Piston’s Christian Wood and the Utah Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, who was the league’s original diagnosis.

Considering all 30 NBA teams can be connected right before the league suspended its season, and how contagious the virus is, this comes at no surprise.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports iMAGES