The Coronavirus has yet to make a major impact in United States sports, but if decisions have to be made, players might not want to be involved.

The NBA has had preliminary discussions to prepare for the possibility of the Coronavirus outbreak affecting them, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Among these discussions has been the proposal of continuing operations by playing games with no fans in attendance. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James made it clear that if the fans are not in attendance, he will not be participating in any games.

“I ain’t playing,” James said Friday night, as transcribed by USA Today’s Mark Medina. “I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates. I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. If I show up to an arena and there are no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

LeBron James on possibility of NBA playing games behind closed doors because of coronavirus. LeBron: “I ain’t playing” if there are no fans pic.twitter.com/kpHg6bsFYO — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 7, 2020

James speaking out already on this idea might send the NBA back to the drawing board in case the worst were to happen. It’s difficult to disagree with James’ reasoning here, as playing for fans is something he and a lot of other players recognize.

