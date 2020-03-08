Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s a little tough to eloquently put into words how the end of the second period between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning unfolded Saturday night, so we’ll just itemize the final two minutes below.

— Zdeno Chara takes exception to a hit Mikhail Sergachev put on him. Chara tries to get at the young blueliner, who clearly wants nothing to do with it. In response, Chara smacks Sergachev’s stick upward and launches it into orbit.

— While this is going on, the Bruins are creating some good opportunities in front of Bolts netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. During this, it looks like Sean Kuraly’s tap-in on the doorstep gets through, but the referee behind the net says no goal, so play continues.

— Moments later, Chara and Pat Maroon start going after each other at center ice, and a full-fledged donnybrook breaks out, with guys all swinging at one another.

When there's one box of Clorox wipes left at Costco… pic.twitter.com/a28hEg3Rly — NESN (@NESN) March 8, 2020

— Once that stops, the referees have time to look at the Kuraly goal, which clearly went in, so they reverse the call and say it’s a good goal, cutting the B’s deficit to 3-2.

You can watch that goal here.

— Also during the stoppage, they hand out a bunch of penalties for the melee (more on that later).

— Play continues, the Bruins get a couple more quality chances, but nothing comes of it. When the horn sounds to end the period, Brad Marchand and Nick Ritchie get into it with Blake Coleman and Kevin Shattenkirk, resulting in more penalties. Multiple Bruins and Lightning skaters remain on the ice well after the horn to very politely chat with the officials.

So here’s the final tally of all those penalties.

Here are all the penalties for the last 1:23 of the Bruins-Lightning second period. pic.twitter.com/7EQJVOIGyh — Logan Mullen (@ByLoganMullen) March 8, 2020

What fun.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images